Growing calls for divestment at the University of Missouri

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published June 3, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
College students across the country have been protesting Israel’s war in Gaza for months. Now, students in the University of Missouri System are demanding that its endowment stop investing in Israeli companies and weapons manufacturers.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Alex Cox, a rising senior at the University of Missouri School of Journalism and a reporter at the Columbia Missourian, about why people are calling for divestment and how the protest movement at Mizzou is going.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Luke Martin and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today protestsUniversity of MissouriUniversity of Missouri SystemIsraelPalestine
