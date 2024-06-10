© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Is Missouri's abortion ban driving away potential OB-GYNs?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published June 10, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Fewer medical school graduates are seeking training to become OB-GYNs in Missouri following the state’s abortion ban. How could this impact maternal health care in a state where there’s already a shortage?

Last month, the Association of American Medical Colleges released a report showing states that passed abortion bans saw a decrease in applications for obstetrics and gynecology residencies — training programs that help doctors specialize after they graduate from medical school. Missouri saw a 25 percent drop in OB-GYN residencies since 2022.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Missouri Independent's Anna Spoerre to talk about what else might have caused the decline — and why reproductive health care providers might be reluctant to practice in Missouri.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
