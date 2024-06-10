Is Missouri's abortion ban driving away potential OB-GYNs?

Fewer medical school graduates are seeking training to become OB-GYNs in Missouri following the state’s abortion ban. How could this impact maternal health care in a state where there’s already a shortage?

Last month, the Association of American Medical Colleges released a report showing states that passed abortion bans saw a decrease in applications for obstetrics and gynecology residencies — training programs that help doctors specialize after they graduate from medical school. Missouri saw a 25 percent drop in OB-GYN residencies since 2022.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Missouri Independent's Anna Spoerre to talk about what else might have caused the decline — and why reproductive health care providers might be reluctant to practice in Missouri.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

