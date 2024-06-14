Uncovering Black history in Weston

The Black Ancestors Awareness Campaign of Weston, a small nonprofit dedicated to documenting the untold stories of Weston's Black forebears, held its first Juneteenth Heritage Jubilee in 2021. Since then, the small river town just north of Kansas City has become a destination for regional Black history.

The 4th Annual Juneteenth Heritage Jubilee will be held Saturday, June 15, from 1-4 p.m. at the Weston Red Barn Farm. The event is free.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with BAAC and event founder Angela Hagenbach, and BAAC Charter members Phyllis Becker and Rebecca Ehrich.

