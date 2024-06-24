© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Behind the race for Missouri Secretary of State

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published June 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The primary race for Missouri Secretary of State race is packed, with eight candidates seeking the Republican nomination. We take a look at the crowded contest to become the person in charge of Missouri’s elections.

The role of secretary of state has become increasingly more visible, especially in an era when a former president — and the current Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft — have elevated false claims that the last election was stolen. So what’s going in the race for the GOP nomination? How will you decide who should take charge of the election process in Missouri?

Brian Ellison spoke with politics reporter Jason Rosenbaum, who’s covering the race for St. Louis Public Radio.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
