Behind the race for Missouri Secretary of State

The primary race for Missouri Secretary of State race is packed, with eight candidates seeking the Republican nomination. We take a look at the crowded contest to become the person in charge of Missouri’s elections.

The role of secretary of state has become increasingly more visible, especially in an era when a former president — and the current Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft — have elevated false claims that the last election was stolen. So what’s going in the race for the GOP nomination? How will you decide who should take charge of the election process in Missouri?

Brian Ellison spoke with politics reporter Jason Rosenbaum, who’s covering the race for St. Louis Public Radio.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.