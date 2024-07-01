© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Taking aim at opioid overdoses in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published July 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kansas Department of Corrections is using opioid settlement funds to pay for a program to reduce opioid overdose deaths. Opioids like fentanyl are a major driver of rapidly rising overdose deaths in Kansas. Also, headlines from across the metro.

One of the many ways the state of Kansas and community organizations are spending funds from national legal settlements against prescription opioid makers is to pay for a program aimed at reducing opioid overdose deaths. The state expects to receive more than $340 million over the next 18 years. Dylan Lysen, of The Kansas News Service, broke down the threat of overdose among people leaving prison, and how the distribution of naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, could save lives.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Opioidsprisonprison health careKansas Department of CorrectionsKansas News Service
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
