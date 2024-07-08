A monumental Kansas ruling on abortion rights

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed that abortion rights are protected by the state constitution, and that lawmakers seeking to restrict abortion must meet a high “strict scrutiny” test. It was a decision that cemented Kansas' role as a key abortion access point for patients across the broader region.

In two 5-1 opinions, the court built on a 2019 decision that said Kansas' Constitution protects abortion rights — striking down a pair of abortion laws passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KMUW's Rose Conlon about the decisions and what they mean for Kansas.

