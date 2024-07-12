A new life for old instruments in Kansas City

Got an old instrument collecting dust in your basement? One Kansas City fundraiser enlists regional artists to turn them into reclaimed works of art. Plus: Business owners in rural areas are struggling to find younger buyers.

When old instruments no longer make beautiful music, one Kansas City fundraiser is putting the call out to local artists to turn them into works of art. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on Art that Blows, an annual auction that raises money to help make music more accessible to kids.

Longtime small business owners from the Baby Boomer generation are reaching retirement age. But many struggle to find someone who’s willing to buy the business and keep it running for another generation. Harvest Public Media contributor Brian Beach reports on how the wave of retirements is hitting rural communities especially hard.

