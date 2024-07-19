'Missouri's Woodstock,' 50 years ago today

Thousands of people took over the small town of Sedalia, Missouri, on this day in 1974 for the Ozark Music Festival, a party full of nudity, drugs and rock 'n' roll music. Half a century later, people still talk about the lore from that hot wild weekend. Plus: One very fluffy prison resident is changing the men around him in a Missouri correction facility.

The temperature was over 100 degrees on the weekend of July 19 in 1974, when the small town of Sedalia, Missouri, hosted a massive rock ‘n’ roll festival: The Ozark Music Festival. It would never happen again. From the KCUR podcast “A People’s History of Kansas City,” David McKeel has the story.

Prison can be a lonely, violent place. But one program — or more specifically, one dog — at the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City, Missouri, is changing that. KBIA's Rebecca Smith reports.

