'Missouri's Woodstock,' 50 years ago today

By Brian Ellison,
Celia MortonByron J. Love
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Thousands of people took over the small town of Sedalia, Missouri, on this day in 1974 for the Ozark Music Festival, a party full of nudity, drugs and rock 'n' roll music. Half a century later, people still talk about the lore from that hot wild weekend. Plus: One very fluffy prison resident is changing the men around him in a Missouri correction facility.

The temperature was over 100 degrees on the weekend of July 19 in 1974, when the small town of Sedalia, Missouri, hosted a massive rock ‘n’ roll festival: The Ozark Music Festival. It would never happen again. From the KCUR podcast “A People’s History of Kansas City,” David McKeel has the story.

Prison can be a lonely, violent place. But one program — or more specifically, one dog — at the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City, Missouri, is changing that. KBIA's Rebecca Smith reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Celia Morton, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
