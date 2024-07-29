© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Trump looms large in Missouri Attorney General race

By Brian Ellison,
Celia MortonByron J. Love
Published July 29, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Republicans Andrew Bailey and Will Scharf are both running to be Missouri’s next attorney general, but another name is also a consideration: Donald Trump, who has yet to endorse a favorite. Plus: The lieutenant governor's office doesn't normally draw much attention in Missouri, so why has the race gotten so crowded?

Two Republicans are running for Missouri Attorney General, including the current office holder. Andrew Bailey, whom Gov. Mike Parson appointed to the position in 2022, faces Will Scharf in the Aug.6 primary. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports, in the middle of a contentious campaign, former president Donald Trump looms large.

Unlike many other states, the lieutenant governor in Missouri doesn't run on a ticket with the governor. Instead, voters elect the state’s second-in-command. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, five Republicans are out to capture the nomination despite the position's limited authority.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Celia Morton, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member:

Kansas City Today Missouri Attorney GeneralRepublican PrimaryMissouriMissouri elections 2024
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
