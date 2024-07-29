Trump looms large in Missouri Attorney General race

Republicans Andrew Bailey and Will Scharf are both running to be Missouri’s next attorney general, but another name is also a consideration: Donald Trump, who has yet to endorse a favorite. Plus: The lieutenant governor's office doesn't normally draw much attention in Missouri, so why has the race gotten so crowded?

Two Republicans are running for Missouri Attorney General, including the current office holder. Andrew Bailey, whom Gov. Mike Parson appointed to the position in 2022, faces Will Scharf in the Aug.6 primary. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports, in the middle of a contentious campaign, former president Donald Trump looms large.

Unlike many other states, the lieutenant governor in Missouri doesn't run on a ticket with the governor. Instead, voters elect the state’s second-in-command. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, five Republicans are out to capture the nomination despite the position's limited authority.

