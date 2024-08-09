The lost watermelons of Western Kansas

The bagpipe dates back thousands of years, with a rich history and tradition especially in Irish and Scottish communities. Today, we'll meet Kansas City bagpiper Griffin Hall, and learn about the gig that will take him and his instrument to Scotland. Plus: Southwest Kansas is now renowned for beef and grain production, but it used to be known as the watermelon capital of the country. The fruit crop spurred a multibillion dollar agriculture industry, but the water that sustained the melon industry ran dry.

Kansas City musician Griffin Hall has family roots in Ireland and Scotland, which both have a long association with the bagpipes. He brings his talents with the instrument to the global stage this month, when he will compete in the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland. KCUR’s Julie Denesha has his story.

The multibillion dollar agriculture industry in southwest Kansas began with what might seem like a foreign crop in the region today: watermelons. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and reporter Calen Moore discuss how different crops shape Kansas culture.

