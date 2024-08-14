© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Low-income Kansans are racking up debt from traffic tickets

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
When a low-income driver in Kansas fails to pay their traffic tickets on time, it could turn the fine into thousands of dollars of debt. Plus: Some Kansas districts are scaling back on screen time for students.

Unpaid traffic tickets can end up costing low-income Kansans thousands of dollars. Cities can send unpaid fines and fees to collection agencies and add interest on top. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, critics say the system is unfair to lower income Kansans who already could not afford the initial fine.

Even before COVID-19 ushered in remote learning, Kansas districts were doubling down on technology. But things are starting to change. As Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports, concerns about too much screen time have some schools rethinking the value of computers in the classroom.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
