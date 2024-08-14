Low-income Kansans are racking up debt from traffic tickets

When a low-income driver in Kansas fails to pay their traffic tickets on time, it could turn the fine into thousands of dollars of debt. Plus: Some Kansas districts are scaling back on screen time for students.

Unpaid traffic tickets can end up costing low-income Kansans thousands of dollars. Cities can send unpaid fines and fees to collection agencies and add interest on top. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, critics say the system is unfair to lower income Kansans who already could not afford the initial fine.

Even before COVID-19 ushered in remote learning, Kansas districts were doubling down on technology. But things are starting to change. As Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports, concerns about too much screen time have some schools rethinking the value of computers in the classroom.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.