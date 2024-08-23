Meet the salsa-dancing regulars of Society

The Crossroads bar Society has become Kansas City's hub of Latin dancing. For beginners, it's a place to practice your moves. For experienced salseros, it's an "injection of life." Plus: Frog gigging is a dying art that still draws thousands to Missouri marshes.

We’re bringing you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood joints and the customers who bring them to life. Today, reporter Celia Morton introduces us to the Latin dancers of the Crossroads bar Society.

Each summer, thousands of Missourians spend their nights hunting frogs. They use long poles with three-pronged spears — known as gigs — to catch them. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Lauren Brennecke reports, catching frogs for dinner is a tradition that’s lasted for generations.

