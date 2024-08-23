© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

Meet the salsa-dancing regulars of Society

By Luke X. Martin,
Celia Morton
Published August 23, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
The Crossroads bar Society has become Kansas City's hub of Latin dancing. For beginners, it's a place to practice your moves. For experienced salseros, it's an "injection of life." Plus: Frog gigging is a dying art that still draws thousands to Missouri marshes.

We’re bringing you an occasional series about Kansas City’s neighborhood joints and the customers who bring them to life. Today, reporter Celia Morton introduces us to the Latin dancers of the Crossroads bar Society.

Each summer, thousands of Missourians spend their nights hunting frogs. They use long poles with three-pronged spears — known as gigs — to catch them. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Lauren Brennecke reports, catching frogs for dinner is a tradition that’s lasted for generations.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Luke Martin. It is produced by Celia Morton, Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It's edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I oversee KCUR’s coverage of race, culture, the arts, food and sports. I work with reporters to make sure our stories reflect the fullest view of the place we call home, so listeners and readers feel primed to explore the places, projects and people who make up a vibrant Kansas City. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
