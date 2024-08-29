Those annoying political texts are working

An increasingly popular way for political campaigns to connect to voters is through text messaging. And while you may find the barrage of messages annoying — they're probably working. Plus, Kansas Democrats are hoping to flip enough seats in the state Legislature to get rid of the Republican supermajority.

On the day before Missouri’s primary, many potential voters received a flood of text messages from candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general among other races. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum looks into why many campaigns are using text messages to reach the public.

Kansas lawmakers are strapping in for an election season that could decide the dynamics of power in state politics. Kansas News Service reporter Zane Irwin and editor Stephen Koranda sat down to talk about what’s at stake in the Kansas Statehouse.

