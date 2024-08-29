© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Those annoying political texts are working

By Peggy Lowe,
Byron J. Love
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

An increasingly popular way for political campaigns to connect to voters is through text messaging. And while you may find the barrage of messages annoying — they're probably working. Plus, Kansas Democrats are hoping to flip enough seats in the state Legislature to get rid of the Republican supermajority.

On the day before Missouri’s primary, many potential voters received a flood of text messages from candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state and attorney general among other races. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum looks into why many campaigns are using text messages to reach the public.

Kansas lawmakers are strapping in for an election season that could decide the dynamics of power in state politics. Kansas News Service reporter Zane Irwin and editor Stephen Koranda sat down to talk about what’s at stake in the Kansas Statehouse.

This episode of Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It's edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Peggy Lowe
Peggy Lowe is a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media.
Byron J. Love
Byron J. Love is an on-demand producer focused on using skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios.
