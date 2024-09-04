What is Kansas City's police chief doing about crime?

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves is casting blame on a lack of consequences for teens who commit property crimes like car theft, saying it emboldens them and causes the crimes to escalate — like in the recent murder of Shaun Brady.

Two teens were charged Friday in Jackson County family court with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Brady, a well-known Kansas City chef, last week.

Graves spoke with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date about concerns with crime in Kansas City, what her department is seeing, and what changes she's asking for from Juvenile Court.

