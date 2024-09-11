Abortion rights stays on the Missouri ballot

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that Amendment 3, the constitutional amendment that could overturn Missouri's abortion ban, will stay on the Nov. 5 ballot. How did such a big decision end up before the state's highest court at the very last minute?

St. Louis Public Radio’s Brian Moline and Jason Rosenbaum discuss how we got here, and how the ruling could impact both abortion rights and the upcoming election in Missouri.

