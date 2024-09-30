© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How to vote if you don't have a home address

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
People who are unhoused face unique challenges when it comes to voting. How are people in Kansas City navigating those hurdles, and how are local organizations helping them register and get to the polls?

According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, only 10% of homeless people vote. Without an address to receive registration materials and other vital government documents, as well as the challenge of knowing where to vote and getting to the polls, these residents face heavy barriers to voting on both sides of the state line. But several local organizations are working to change that.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with the KC Beacon's Mili Mansaray, who's been covering homeless voter registration efforts in our area.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by CJ Janovy and Lisa Rodriguez

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at David.McKeel@kcur.org
