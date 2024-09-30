How to vote if you don't have a home address

People who are unhoused face unique challenges when it comes to voting. How are people in Kansas City navigating those hurdles, and how are local organizations helping them register and get to the polls?

According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, only 10% of homeless people vote. Without an address to receive registration materials and other vital government documents, as well as the challenge of knowing where to vote and getting to the polls, these residents face heavy barriers to voting on both sides of the state line. But several local organizations are working to change that.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with the KC Beacon's Mili Mansaray, who's been covering homeless voter registration efforts in our area.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by CJ Janovy and Lisa Rodriguez

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.