Kansas City apartments go on a rent strike

Tenants at two apartment complexes in the Kansas City area are now withholding rent payments, in the city’s first rent strike since 1980. Rent strikes are illegal in Missouri, but residents say it's worth the risk, after dealing with deteriorating living conditions and a lack of maintenance.

Poor living conditions at Quality Hill Towers and Independence Towers have pushed those apartment's tenant unions to go on a rent strike. On KCUR's Up To Date, Lisa Rodriguez spoke with KC Tenants director Tara Raghuveer and KCUR Missouri politics & government reporter Celisa Calacal to find out more.

