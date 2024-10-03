© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City apartments go on a rent strike

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Tenants at two apartment complexes in the Kansas City area are now withholding rent payments, in the city’s first rent strike since 1980. Rent strikes are illegal in Missouri, but residents say it's worth the risk, after dealing with deteriorating living conditions and a lack of maintenance.

Poor living conditions at Quality Hill Towers and Independence Towers have pushed those apartment's tenant unions to go on a rent strike. On KCUR's Up To Date, Lisa Rodriguez spoke with KC Tenants director Tara Raghuveer and KCUR Missouri politics & government reporter Celisa Calacal to find out more.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

