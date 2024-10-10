A Republican supermajority at stake in Kansas

Kansas Democrats are optimistic that next month's general election will result in an end to the GOP's veto-proof supermajority. How likely is such an outcome, and what would it mean for state politics in Kansas?

Since 2010, the Kansas GOP has held a veto-proof supermajority in the state legislature, but some political observers think 2024 could be the cycle that breaks that long run of dominance.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske sat down with Zane Irwin, political reporter with the Kansas News Service, to discuss what breaking that majority could mean, and why Democrats are hopeful it may happen.

