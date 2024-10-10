© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

A Republican supermajority at stake in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
David McKeel
Published October 10, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas Democrats are optimistic that next month's general election will result in an end to the GOP's veto-proof supermajority. How likely is such an outcome, and what would it mean for state politics in Kansas?

Since 2010, the Kansas GOP has held a veto-proof supermajority in the state legislature, but some political observers think 2024 could be the cycle that breaks that long run of dominance.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske sat down with Zane Irwin, political reporter with the Kansas News Service, to discuss what breaking that majority could mean, and why Democrats are hopeful it may happen.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Laura KellyKansas LegislatureTopekaKansas News ServiceJohnson County
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
David McKeel
David McKeel is a producer for KCUR Studios. Email him at David.McKeel@kcur.org
See stories by David McKeel
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now