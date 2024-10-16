Union voting power in the Northland

Democrats have long enjoyed support from organized labor, but many union members don’t feel a party allegiance any more. In Kansas City's Northland, both Republican Rep. Bill Allen and his opponent, UAW member and Democrat Shirley Mata, hope to win over dissatisfied voters. Plus: The Midwest is going through another drought, but farmers might not be eligible for relief.

Missouri House District 17, which covers part of the Northland in Clay County, sits in the shadow of the Claycomo Ford Plant. More than 4,000 union members, many belonging to the UAW, live in the area. Collectively, they have the power to sway the outcome of what is sure to be a very close race. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports.

Flashes of drought hit the Midwest over the last month. Even short periods of drought can raise costs for livestock farmers. There is federal help for them, but as KBIA’s Harshawn Ratanpal reports, if severe drought doesn’t stick around long enough on the official federal drought monitor map, livestock farmers may be left out to dry.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Luke Martin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.