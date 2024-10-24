Using peer pressure to get out the vote in Kansas

A group of Johnson County volunteers wants to boost voter turnout by encouraging their social networks to reach out to their friends and neighbors with election reminders. Plus: One of the closest elections in Missouri this fall is the race for attorney general, where incumbent Republican Andrew Bailey is facing Democrat Elad Gross.

A few days into early voting, Kansas appears to be breaking records just like the last presidential election. But in the United States, that still means around a third of eligible voters don’t cast ballots. KCUR’s Laura Ziegler has the story of some Johnson County moms who use good-natured peer pressure to get friends and neighbors to the polls.

Early voting has begun in Missouri as well, where voters will choose almost all the statewide officeholders this fall. That includes attorney general and lieutenant governor. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl spoke with statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg to break down those two races.

