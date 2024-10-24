© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Using peer pressure to get out the vote in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published October 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A group of Johnson County volunteers wants to boost voter turnout by encouraging their social networks to reach out to their friends and neighbors with election reminders. Plus: One of the closest elections in Missouri this fall is the race for attorney general, where incumbent Republican Andrew Bailey is facing Democrat Elad Gross.

A few days into early voting, Kansas appears to be breaking records just like the last presidential election. But in the United States, that still means around a third of eligible voters don’t cast ballots. KCUR’s Laura Ziegler has the story of some Johnson County moms who use good-natured peer pressure to get friends and neighbors to the polls.

Early voting has begun in Missouri as well, where voters will choose almost all the statewide officeholders this fall. That includes attorney general and lieutenant governor. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl spoke with statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg to break down those two races.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Johnson CountyKansas elections 2024Missouri elections 2024votingcommunity engagement
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now