Saying goodbye to 7th Heaven

The Kansas City record shop 7th Heaven has been a popular destination for vinyl lovers since it opened in 1974, but its upcoming closure has regulars reflecting on the store’s 50-year run. Plus: A KitchenAid specialist from Kansas is making it big on TikTok as “Mister Mixer.”

We’re bringing you another installment of our occasional series The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood spots and the customers who bring them to life. KCUR’s Kate Mays spent time with music lovers at 7th Heaven, a south Kansas City record store closing this fall after 50 years.

It’s a universal truth, and an aggravating one, that expensive appliances will break down sooner than you expect. That frustration is why one Augusta, Kansas, business owner says it drove him to start his own appliance repair business. From KMUW, reporter Celia Hack spoke with one KitchenAid specialist who's gained a global following on social media.

