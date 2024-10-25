© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Saying goodbye to 7th Heaven

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kansas City record shop 7th Heaven has been a popular destination for vinyl lovers since it opened in 1974, but its upcoming closure has regulars reflecting on the store’s 50-year run. Plus: A KitchenAid specialist from Kansas is making it big on TikTok as “Mister Mixer.”

We’re bringing you another installment of our occasional series The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood spots and the customers who bring them to life. KCUR’s Kate Mays spent time with music lovers at 7th Heaven, a south Kansas City record store closing this fall after 50 years.

It’s a universal truth, and an aggravating one, that expensive appliances will break down sooner than you expect. That frustration is why one Augusta, Kansas, business owner says it drove him to start his own appliance repair business. From KMUW, reporter Celia Hack spoke with one KitchenAid specialist who's gained a global following on social media.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
