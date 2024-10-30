© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Missouri voters could raise the minimum wage

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia HewittByron J. Love
Published October 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This election, Missouri voters will see Proposition A on their ballot. The measure would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 and mandate paid sick leave. But what else is at stake?

If passed, Proposition A would increase the minimum wage in Missouri from $12.30 to $13.75 by 2025, and then to $15 by 2026, as well as require employers to provide paid sick leave for all private employees. Nomin Ujeyidiin spoke with Beacon housing and labor reporter Mili Mansaray to learn more about the measure and how it could affect workers' lives in Missouri.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)minimum wageemploymentEmployment Benefits
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now