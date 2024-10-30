Missouri voters could raise the minimum wage

This election, Missouri voters will see Proposition A on their ballot. The measure would raise the state's minimum wage to $15 and mandate paid sick leave. But what else is at stake?

If passed, Proposition A would increase the minimum wage in Missouri from $12.30 to $13.75 by 2025, and then to $15 by 2026, as well as require employers to provide paid sick leave for all private employees. Nomin Ujeyidiin spoke with Beacon housing and labor reporter Mili Mansaray to learn more about the measure and how it could affect workers' lives in Missouri.

