© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

How Kansas lawmakers could make homelessness worse

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Some Kansas lawmakers say police are not doing enough to address crime stemming from homelessness — but advocates say making more arrests won't do anything to help. Plus: Rural Midwest school districts don't have enough funding to fulfill their promises to educate homeless students.

Some Republican state lawmakers in Kansas want communities struggling with homelessness to use law enforcement to address the issue. But as Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, arresting people experiencing homelessness for minor crimes does not solve the problem. And it may make things worse.

Missouri had nearly 33,000 unhoused students eligible for support under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, while Kansas had nearly 6,700. As Nebraska Public Media’s Jolie Peal reports for the Midwest Newsroom, some rural districts are collaborating with their communities to help outside of the classroom.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today homelessnesslaw enforcementeducationeducational equityMidwest Newsroom
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now