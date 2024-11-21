A different model for health care in Kansas

A Kansas doctor wants to make everyday health care more affordable through a model called direct primary care, where patients pay a monthly fee for services instead of using insurance. Plus: The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has a new leader this school year.

A health care model called direct primary care, where patients pay a flat-rate monthly fee instead of using insurance, is growing in popularity. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service profiles one Wichita physician and his direct primary care practice.

This school year, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is under new leadership. Karla Eslinger has more than 30 years of experience in education, including as a teacher, principal and superintendent. Most recently, though, the Ozark Republican served a combined six years in the Missouri Legislature. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg sat down with Eslinger to talk about her goals for the department, and why she decided to make the switch.

