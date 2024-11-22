© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Five years of teaching Kansas City kids to code

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
For half a decade, the Kansas City nonprofit WeCode/KC has offered hands-on computer and coding classes primarily to Black students, to make a difference in the tech industry. Plus: A Kansas business processes film for photographers, cinematographers and even pop stars like Megan Thee Stallion.

Black and Latino people are underrepresented in Kansas City’s growing technology industry. KCUR's Brandon Azim has the story of one local organization that’s providing hands-on training for minority kids to provide a path to some of these high paying jobs.

Many photographers and cinematographers worried that film was destined to fade away after digital cameras grew in popularity in the early 2000s. But film is making a big comeback, including in Hollywood. Celia Hack spoke with a Wichita business taking part in the resurgence, even as many of its clients are more than a thousand miles away.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
