Five years of teaching Kansas City kids to code

For half a decade, the Kansas City nonprofit WeCode/KC has offered hands-on computer and coding classes primarily to Black students, to make a difference in the tech industry. Plus: A Kansas business processes film for photographers, cinematographers and even pop stars like Megan Thee Stallion.

Black and Latino people are underrepresented in Kansas City’s growing technology industry. KCUR's Brandon Azim has the story of one local organization that’s providing hands-on training for minority kids to provide a path to some of these high paying jobs.

Many photographers and cinematographers worried that film was destined to fade away after digital cameras grew in popularity in the early 2000s. But film is making a big comeback, including in Hollywood. Celia Hack spoke with a Wichita business taking part in the resurgence, even as many of its clients are more than a thousand miles away.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.