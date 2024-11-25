Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on her final two years in office

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly shares what she'll focus on accomplishing over her last two years in office as she faces an even stronger GOP legislative supermajority. Plus political headlines from across the metro.

In a conversation with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she would not give up on trying to expand Medicaid in the state and that she would not run for another office (except, perhaps, "school board somewhere").

