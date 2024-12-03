Roger Golubski is dead

Disgraced former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski was found dead by apparent suicide in his home Monday morning, on the day his long-awaited trial was meant to begin. Soon after, the federal case against him was dismissed. Who will be held accountable now — if anyone?

From the KCUR Studios podcast: "Overlooked: Golubski on Trial," KCUR's Peggy Lowe and Madeline Fox break down the news of Golubski's death, its impact on his victims, and what it means in the national conversation about police accountability.

