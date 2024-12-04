© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

A power struggle could cost Jackson County millions

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published December 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Two factions within the Jackson County legislature risk losing $70 million in federal relief funds because they can't agree on how to spend them. It’s the latest point of contention in a consistently difficult relationship between legislators and the county executive.

Jackson County can spend $70 million in federal COVID relief funding on projects and programs across the county, but the legislature can’t agree on how to use it. If they don’t come to terms by the end of the month, it will go back to the federal government. Nomin Ujiyediin speaks with KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates to learn more about why consensus has been so hard to reach, and what impact the disagreement could have.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Jackson CountyCOVID-19Governmentproperty taxes
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now