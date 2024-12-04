A power struggle could cost Jackson County millions

Two factions within the Jackson County legislature risk losing $70 million in federal relief funds because they can't agree on how to spend them. It’s the latest point of contention in a consistently difficult relationship between legislators and the county executive.

Jackson County can spend $70 million in federal COVID relief funding on projects and programs across the county, but the legislature can’t agree on how to use it. If they don’t come to terms by the end of the month, it will go back to the federal government. Nomin Ujiyediin speaks with KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates to learn more about why consensus has been so hard to reach, and what impact the disagreement could have.

