The end of the road for 'Somebody Somewhere'

Mary Catherine Garrison, one of the stars of hit HBO series "Somebody Somewhere" shares the experience of introducing a global audience to Manhattan, Kansas, as the show comes to an end.

Mary Catherine Garrison has played many roles, from Broadway to the HBO hit "Veep." But none of those projects have left the same impression on her as the role of Tricia in HBO's "Somebody Somewhere." As the show set in Manhattan, Kansas, prepares to end its run on Sunday, Garrison speaks with KCUR's Steve Kraske about the impact it's had on her.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.