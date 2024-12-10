© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

After Missouri's abortion vote, Kansas clinics recalibrate

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
In August, Planned Parenthood opened a clinic in Pittsburgh, Kansas — just five miles from the Missouri border. But workers don't expect demand at the clinic to decline after Missouri voted to lift it's current abortion ban. Plus: Midwest builders are using wood in a new, climate-friendly way to construct high rises.

Missouri’s two-and-a-half-year long abortion ban has lifted due to a voter-approved amendment to the state’s constitution, the latest in a series of changes to reproductive rights in the region. As Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports, that’s playing out at small clinics, including one near the Kansas-Missouri border.

A traditional building material is getting new life in the Midwest. It locks away carbon and is strong enough to stretch stories into the sky. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports on a new way builders are using wood.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
