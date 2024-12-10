After Missouri's abortion vote, Kansas clinics recalibrate

In August, Planned Parenthood opened a clinic in Pittsburgh, Kansas — just five miles from the Missouri border. But workers don't expect demand at the clinic to decline after Missouri voted to lift it's current abortion ban. Plus: Midwest builders are using wood in a new, climate-friendly way to construct high rises.

Missouri’s two-and-a-half-year long abortion ban has lifted due to a voter-approved amendment to the state’s constitution, the latest in a series of changes to reproductive rights in the region. As Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service reports, that’s playing out at small clinics, including one near the Kansas-Missouri border.

A traditional building material is getting new life in the Midwest. It locks away carbon and is strong enough to stretch stories into the sky. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports on a new way builders are using wood.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.