How can Kansas create more affordable housing?

A housing shortage in Kansas has sent prices skyrocketing and made it harder to purchase a home. State lawmakers are considering ways to create more affordable housing. Kansas News Service reporters Dylan Lysen and Zane Irwin discuss how the shortage happened and some ideas to address the problem.

Setting up and playing a board game can take hours. But many modern board games and card games don’t require that kind of time commitment. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service talked with the owner of a Wichita toy store to see what’s new this year in the world of games.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.