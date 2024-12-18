© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How can Kansas create more affordable housing?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published December 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas lawmakers are considering ways to incentivize more affordable housing in the state, in response to a severe shortage that is driving up the price of homes. Plus: If you're still searching for a holiday gift that can bring the whole family together, one Kansas board game shop has some suggestions.

A housing shortage in Kansas has sent prices skyrocketing and made it harder to purchase a home. State lawmakers are considering ways to create more affordable housing. Kansas News Service reporters Dylan Lysen and Zane Irwin discuss how the shortage happened and some ideas to address the problem.

Setting up and playing a board game can take hours. But many modern board games and card games don’t require that kind of time commitment. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service talked with the owner of a Wichita toy store to see what’s new this year in the world of games.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today affordable housingzoninghousing marketgamingholidays
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
