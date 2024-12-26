Kansas City's biggest stories of 2024

What were the most important stories this year in Kansas City and Jackson County? We're discussing the fight over a downtown baseball stadium, the city's homicide and property crime issues, and the controversy over a homeless shelter — and talking about what next year might hold.

KCUR reporters Savannah Hawley-Bates and Celisa Calacal sat down Kansas City Today host Nomin Ujiyediin to break down the year in news.

