Helping homeless students in small towns

Urban and suburban school districts may have a funding and staffing edge, but small rural districts say their close-knit communities make it easier to identify and support unhoused students. Plus: A website called Sniffspot lets Kansans rent their backyards or other spaces as puppy playgrounds.

Even the best-resourced school districts find it challenging to identify students experiencing homelessness and ensure they receive federally mandated services. KCUR's Jodi Fortino reports on how smaller, rural districts have an advantage in making sure kids don't fall through the cracks.

There’s a new short-term rental app that’s growing across Kansas, and this one is for the dogs. Sniffspot matches pet owners with landowners who rent their backyards or other spaces by the hour as private dog parks. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports.

