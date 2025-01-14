Missouri cracks down on texting and driving

Missouri this year raised penalties for distracted drivers with its "hands free" law. The state has joined 29 other states and Washington, D.C., in banning phones behind the wheel.

Corporal Justin Howard with the Missouri State Highway Patrol explained the reasoning behind the law, and laid out the possible penalties, with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

