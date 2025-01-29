Preparing for ICE deportations in the Midwest

Under President Trump’s executive orders on immigration, steps are being taken to detain and deport people in the U.S. without legal status. How are governors and law enforcement agencies in Missouri and Kansas responding to the directive?

On Up To Date, KCUR's Steve Kraske talks with the Midwest Newsroom's Holly Edgell about what local law enforcement is — or is not — required to do to comply with raid and deportation efforts.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.