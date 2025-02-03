Understanding the Kansas tuberculosis outbreak

A tuberculosis outbreak that started in Wyandotte County, Kansas, has grown to be one of the largest in the U.S. since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started tracking the illness in the 1950s. We'll discuss the disease, what we know about this outbreak's origins, and who's at risk.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service to understand the situation.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.