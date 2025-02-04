How a Missouri wrongful conviction case could help others

Sandra Hemme spent 43 years in a Missouri prison for a murder she did not commit. But her case should help others wrongfully convicted win their freedom, because the judges directly addressed the issue of false confessions.

Sandra Hemme, the Missouri woman who served 43 years in prison for a murder she did not commit, has been home now for six months. One key detail in her exoneration was that her confession was false — Hemme was heavily sedated during multiple interrogations by St. Joseph Police.

KCUR's Sam Zeff checked in with Hemme's attorney, Sean O’Brien, to talk about how that detail sets the stage for future exoneration cases.

