Kansas City refugee agencies are in limbo

The Trump administration’s ban on refugee arrivals and federal funding for resettlement organizations is impacting Kansas City agencies, and their work to support the people who've already arrived.

President Trump ordered the suspension of federally-funded refugee services and admissions. In Kansas City, groups are struggling to serve newly-arrived clients — who have already passed strict vetting to get into the U.S. — with basic financial assistance, food and medicine. KCUR's Steve Kraske talks with Hilary Singer, executive director of refugee resettlement organization Jewish Vocational Service, to learn how their work has been affected, and what she sees as the path forward.

