Kansas City Today

Kansas City refugee agencies are in limbo

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published February 5, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
The Trump administration’s ban on refugee arrivals and federal funding for resettlement organizations is impacting Kansas City agencies, and their work to support the people who've already arrived.

President Trump ordered the suspension of federally-funded refugee services and admissions. In Kansas City, groups are struggling to serve newly-arrived clients — who have already passed strict vetting to get into the U.S. — with basic financial assistance, food and medicine. KCUR's Steve Kraske talks with Hilary Singer, executive director of refugee resettlement organization Jewish Vocational Service, to learn how their work has been affected, and what she sees as the path forward.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.



Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
