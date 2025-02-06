© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

How did the Kansas City Chiefs get their name?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Had things gone a different way, Chiefs fans could have been rooting for the world-champion Kansas City Mules this Super Bowl — or perhaps the Kansas City Texans. In a special episode, we're exploring how this controversial name first came to be.

As the dynasty-level Kansas City Chiefs prepare for another Super Bowl appearance this Sunday, the team’s name and controversial fan practices are again in the international spotlight. But where did it all start? From the KCUR Studios podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Suzanne Hogan has the story. 

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City ChiefsfootballhistoryIndigenousNative Americans
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now