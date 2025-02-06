How did the Kansas City Chiefs get their name?

Had things gone a different way, Chiefs fans could have been rooting for the world-champion Kansas City Mules this Super Bowl — or perhaps the Kansas City Texans. In a special episode, we're exploring how this controversial name first came to be.

As the dynasty-level Kansas City Chiefs prepare for another Super Bowl appearance this Sunday, the team’s name and controversial fan practices are again in the international spotlight. But where did it all start? From the KCUR Studios podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Suzanne Hogan has the story.

