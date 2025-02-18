A 'blatant insult' to Kansas trans military members

An executive order issued by President Donald Trump claims that transgender people are unfit to serve in the military. That's a "blatant insult and a betrayal," local service members say.

One week into his second term in office, Trump signed an executive order requiring the Secretary of Defense to establish guidance and standards for service members whose gender identities do not reflect their sex assigned at birth. Legal challenges have already been filed against the order.

Maj. Kara Corcoran, an Army infantry officer who transitioned in 2018, told KCUR's Up To Date that even though speaking publicly could jeopardize her career, it's important to speak out for the younger service members who don't have a voice. "I'm going to fight with all my might," Corcoran said.

