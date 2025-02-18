© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Check here for weather-related delays and closings.
Kansas City Today

A 'blatant insult' to Kansas trans military members

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

An executive order issued by President Donald Trump claims that transgender people are unfit to serve in the military. That's a "blatant insult and a betrayal," local service members say.

One week into his second term in office, Trump signed an executive order requiring the Secretary of Defense to establish guidance and standards for service members whose gender identities do not reflect their sex assigned at birth. Legal challenges have already been filed against the order.

Maj. Kara Corcoran, an Army infantry officer who transitioned in 2018, told KCUR's Up To Date that even though speaking publicly could jeopardize her career, it's important to speak out for the younger service members who don't have a voice. "I'm going to fight with all my might," Corcoran said.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today militaryU.S. MilitaryveteranstransgenderLGBTQ+
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now