Up To Date

After decades of service, Kansas transgender military members feel betrayed by Trump's orders

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Army infantry officer Maj. Kara Corcoran at the Command and General Staff Officer Course, in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
Army infantry officer Maj. Kara Corcoran at the Command and General Staff Officer Course, in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

The futures of transgender troops are uncertain following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, which claims that people whose gender does not match their sex assigned at birth are unfit to serve. That's a "blatant insult and a betrayal," local service members say.

One week into his second term in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring the Secretary of Defense to establish guidance and standards for service members whose gender identities do not reflect their sex assigned at birth.

Maj. Kara Corcoran, an Army infantry officer who transitioned in 2018, told KCUR's Up To Date there is "a lot of angst about what's going on" among transgender service members.

Corcoran said even though speaking publicly could jeopardize her career, it's important to speak out for the younger service members who don't have a voice.

"I'm going to fight with all my might," Corcoran said.

Kari Teasedale, who deployed six times and retired from the Navy prior to transitioning, said that the insinuation that transgender military members are less capable of serving their country "is a blatant insult and a betrayal of years of service and sacrifice."

"I sacrificed pretty much everything for 20 years, and it seems like my government is turning their back on me, and yet they have the absolute audacity to look at me in the eye and say 'thank you for your service,'" Teasedale said.

  • Maj. Kara Corcoran, active duty transgender service member, U.S. Army
  • Kari Teasedale, transgender veteran, U.S. Navy
Up To Date PodcastKansasmilitaryU.S. MilitaryveteranstransgenderDonald TrumpExecutive OrderLGBTQ+
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
