Bickering during a tuberculosis outbreak

Wyandotte County is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks of tuberculosis in recent U.S. history. But emails obtained by the Kanas News Service show tension between the state and county health department officials that may have made the response more difficult.

The outbreak appears to be winding down, but the head of the Wyandotte County Public Health Department parted with the county last week. Kansas News Service reporter Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and editor Stephen Koranda give us a behind-the-scenes look at whether this fighting hindered outbreak response.

