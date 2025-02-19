© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Check here for weather-related delays and closings.
Kansas City Today

Bickering during a tuberculosis outbreak

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Wyandotte County is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks of tuberculosis in recent U.S. history. But emails obtained by the Kanas News Service show tension between the state and county health department officials that may have made the response more difficult.

The outbreak appears to be winding down, but the head of the Wyandotte County Public Health Department parted with the county last week. Kansas News Service reporter Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and editor Stephen Koranda give us a behind-the-scenes look at whether this fighting hindered outbreak response.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas News Servicehealth outcomestuberculosisinfectious diseaseUnified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now