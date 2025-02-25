Helping more Black Kansas Citians buy homes

Homeownership is a path to generational wealth, but many Black families have struggled to own their own homes. Habitat for Humanity Kansas City found a way to help. Plus: In Missouri and across the country, plant libraries that could help fight climate change are in danger of funding cuts.

Less than half of Black Kansas Citians own their own homes. That’s about 30% fewer than white homeowners. KCUR’s Brandon Azim explains what some of the barriers are for prospective Black buyers, and one nonprofit’s effort to bridge the gap.

At institutions around the world there are special libraries that contain millions of plants, called herbaria. As scientists work to understand and adapt to climate change, these plant collections have become even more important. But in some places, their future is in question. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports on why scientists want you to care about herbaria.

