© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

En garde! Kansas City’s fencing scene has roots in school desegregation

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published February 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas City’s fencing scene boasts elite coaches and athletes from around the world — a community that traces back to school desegregation efforts. Plus, how a Wichita book collector is keeping the state’s ‘firsthand history’ alive.

The sport of fencing is surging in popularity in the United States. Kansas City’s fencing scene has drawn high-profile coaches from around the world and athletes showcasing top-tier swordsmanship. As KCUR’s Noah Taborda reports, that excellence dates back to a world-renowned coach at a local high school.

The rarest books can sometimes command hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction. Still, collecting and selling rare books isn’t exactly a stable business, and the vast spread of the internet hasn’t helped. But Philip McComish of Wichita, Kansas, is determined to keep the lost art of rare book collecting alive. For 40 years, the owner of Watermark West Rare Books has adapted his business to a changing market. For “The Range” at member station KMUW in Wichita, Celia Hack reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Kansas (KCK)sportsYouth SportssegregationRacial EquityBooksliteratureWichita
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now