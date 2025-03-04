Waiting for the bus

Kansas City’s bus service is slow and rapidly declining. Advocates want the region to step up its funding. But in the meantime, more routes may get cut, and Kansas City could miss out on major economic growth. What will it take to fix the bus system? Also, Missouri content creators breathed a sigh of relief when President Donald Trump paused the federal ban on TikTok, but people who make their livelihoods off the video sharing app aren’t sure its future is secure.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has struggled for years to provide fast and frequent service to the metro. Kansas City and its suburbs have cut funding, which means fewer routes. As KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports, money is the solution, but that will be a long and contentious battle.

TikTok is available to download on app stores again, about a month after President Donald Trump paused the legislation that banned it in January. But content creators and digital marketing strategists are still adjusting to the uncertain future of an app that 170 million Americans use every day — and that helps thousands of people earn a living. Katelynn McIlwain has more about how Missourians whose careers depend, at least somewhat, on TikTok’s survival are making do.

