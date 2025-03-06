Missouri communities pay the price of ICE fears

President Donald Trump came into office promising to deport immigrants without legal documentation. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have already arrested people in the Kansas City area, and rumors of raids have spread online across Missouri, leaving many in Hispanic communities afraid.

As KBIA’s Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval and Cristal Sanchez of the Missouri Business Alert report, these fake rumors have real consequences for businesses and the people they rely on.

