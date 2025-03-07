© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Honoring Kansas City's forgotten firefighters

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
A retired Kansas City fire captain is on a yearslong mission to honor every firefighter in the department's 157-year history who has died in the line of duty. Plus: A Kansas cemetery holds the stories of Black "Exodusters" who moved north after the Civil War.

The Kansas City Fire Department has responded to all kinds of emergencies since 1868. Unfortunately, some of the people who died doing this dangerous work were forgotten. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on one man who is making sure those who died in the line are remembered.

Sometimes the little places you pass every day are much more significant than you realize. In Stafford County, Kansas, a small cemetery holds the history of some of Kansas’s Black pioneers. The so-called Exodusters left the South in the years after the Civil War and settled in the Midwest. KMUW's Beccy Tanner takes us to the cemetery and peels back some of its history.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Madeline Fox.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Fire DepartmentremembrancesAfrican AmericansCivil Warrace relations
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
