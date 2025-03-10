Kansas City's suspended city manager has a history of controversies

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt was suspended with pay last week, a day after a jury ordered Kansas City to pay more than $900,000 to its former communications director. Hear the allegations against Platt by city officials and the response from Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with KCUR's Savanah Hawley-Bates to learn why former communications director Chris Hernandez alleges he was forced out of his job for resisting Platt's suggestion that it was acceptable to lie to the media.

