What have Missouri lawmakers accomplished so far this session?

The Missouri General Assembly is on its spring break this week, and at least as some see it, they could use the rest. It’s been an unusually productive session so far with the Republican supermajority making progress on many of their priorities.

Among the bills headed to Gov. Mike Kehoe are a supplemental budget bill with education funding, and a plan to take control of St. Louis Police away from the city.

KCUR‘s Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent, to round up the session so far.

