Kansas City Today

What have Missouri lawmakers accomplished so far this session?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Missouri General Assembly is on its spring break this week, and at least as some see it, they could use the rest. It’s been an unusually productive session so far with the Republican supermajority making progress on many of their priorities.

Among the bills headed to Gov. Mike Kehoe are a supplemental budget bill with education funding, and a plan to take control of St. Louis Police away from the city.

KCUR‘s Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent, to round up the session so far.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker, and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
