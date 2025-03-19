© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why many Kansas police don't want to help with deportations

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published March 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump. So why are so many local authorities hesitant to help his administration carry out its immigration policy goals?

In the first 50 days of the new Trump administration, ICE said it made over 32,000 immigration-related arrests in communities across the country — nearly as many as in all of 2024. But that trend doesn’t seem to have reached Kansas. Zane Irwin reports that many police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas are hesitant to help with deportations.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Kansas City Kansas (KCK)immigrationDonald Trumppolice
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
