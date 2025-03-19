Why many Kansas police don't want to help with deportations

Kansans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump. So why are so many local authorities hesitant to help his administration carry out its immigration policy goals?

In the first 50 days of the new Trump administration, ICE said it made over 32,000 immigration-related arrests in communities across the country — nearly as many as in all of 2024. But that trend doesn’t seem to have reached Kansas. Zane Irwin reports that many police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas are hesitant to help with deportations.

